SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to racking up more than $2,600 in charges on a stolen debit card and checks.
Jeffrey Monier, 37, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to 19 counts of forgery and one count each of second-degree theft, credit card fraud, identity theft and commission of specified unlawful activity.
According to court documents, Monier stole his mother's debit card and business checks and used them from April 3-18. Court documents show that Monier forged his mother's name when signing two checks totaling $607.79. The debit card was used 17 times, including two charges at Sioux City hotels. Other charges were made to local businesses, including six at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Debits totaled $2,606.28.