Sioux City man pleads not guilty to credit union robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to attempting to steal thousands of dollars from a credit union located at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City.
Mike Akeen Obed, 21, entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of robbery of a federal credit union.
According to court documents, Obed was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at Tyson after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.
Dakota County Sheriff's deputies found a damaged virtual teller machine and a piece of ceiling removed from inside the vault with a ladder set up under the hole. They found Obed hiding in the ceiling and a bag containing $218,000 in cash. A review of surveillance video showed a male in the vault room attempting to access the vault.
During questioning, Obed told authorities he was a former Tyson employee and had used his identification card to gain entry into the plant, court documents said.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
