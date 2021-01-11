 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to cutting child's head with potato masher
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to cutting a child's head when hitting him with a potato masher.

Timothy Fields, 29, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. His trial was set for April 13.

Timothy Fields mugshot

Fields

According to court documents, Fields, who was living with a woman and her six children, was watching her 4-year-old and 7-year-old on May 18, 2017, when he became upset and hit the 4-year-old on the head with the potato masher, causing two cuts that required six staples to close. He also hit the child in the chest with the utensil.

Fields is also charged with striking the 7-year-old with the potato masher in the forehead and the arm, causing a cut on the head and a bruise on the arm.

According to court documents, Fields fled the area after the incident, and an arrest warrant was issued for him in June 2017. He was arrested Dec. 30.

