Sioux City man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing another man and seriously injuring a woman.

Michael Landrum, 54, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. A trial date has not been set. District Judge Steven Andreasen has been appointed to preside over the case.

Landrum is charged with stabbing Salahadin Adem, 37, on Sept. 11 at 2103 Nebraska St. He is also accused of stabbing Natasha Drappeaux, 43, who was hospitalized with serious injuries after the incident.

According to court documents, Landrum had been at a party with the two at Drappeaux's apartment. After leaving, he returned to look for his missing cellphone and became upset with Adem and Drappeaux, accusing them of taking it. Landrum left the apartment again and returned at 12:55 a.m., pounded on the door, and when Drappeaux answered it, Landrum stabbed her multiple times with a steak-style knife. When Adem came to her assistance, Landrum stabbed him multiple times, court documents said.