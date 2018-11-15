SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his roommate in a Sioux City apartment building.
Abdiqadar Sharif, 38, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree murder.
Sharif is accused of stabbing Guled Nur on Oct. 28 at the Phoenix Apartments, 1003 Pierce St.
According to court documents, Sharif stabbed Nur after they began fighting in their apartment at about 3 a.m. Sharif is accused of chasing Nur into the hallway while swinging at him with a knife and striking him several times.
If found guilty, Sharif would face a 50-year-prison sentence.