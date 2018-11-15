Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his roommate in a Sioux City apartment building.

Abdiqadar Sharif, 38, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree murder.

Sharif is accused of stabbing Guled Nur on Oct. 28 at the Phoenix Apartments, 1003 Pierce St.

According to court documents, Sharif stabbed Nur after they began fighting in their apartment at about 3 a.m. Sharif is accused of chasing Nur into the hallway while swinging at him with a knife and striking him several times.

If found guilty, Sharif would face a 50-year-prison sentence.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments