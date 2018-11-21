SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Monday to illegally possessing a firearm.
Keith Taylor, 36, entered his plea in U.S. District Court to a single count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. A federal indictment filed in the case said that Taylor had four previous criminal convictions.
Taylor possessed a .22-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver on May 1.
Taylor had faced burglary and firearms charges in Woodbury County District Court in connection with an April 30 incident in which he was accused of entering an apartment in the 2600 block of South Rustin Street and pointing a handgun at a male occupant with whom he'd been in a fight earlier in the day.
During an ensuing struggle, a shot was fired from the gun into the ceiling, and Taylor fled from the scene, according to court documents.
Charges in Woodbury County were dismissed after the federal charge was filed.