SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man suspected in several Siouxland armed robberies has pleaded not guilty to a federal gun charge.

Kevon Spratt, 29, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon. His trial was scheduled for April 17.

According to a grand jury indictment, Spratt, who was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony convictions, was in possession of a 9mm handgun from June 22 through Nov. 14.

Spratt is believed to have robbed six banks and businesses from Oct. 16-Nov. 14 in Dakota City, Nebraska; Onawa, Iowa; Salix, Iowa; Sergeant Bluff; Sioux City and Jefferson, South Dakota. In each instance, surveillance camera footage showed a man believed to be Spratt using a firearm to threaten workers. More than $17,000 was taken during the robberies.

Spratt also is suspected of robbing two individuals at gunpoint on Sept. 30 in Sioux City.

He was arrested Nov. 14 after an attempted bank robbery in Salix.