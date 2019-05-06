SIOUX CITY -- A third man has pleaded not guilty to the possession of firearms stolen from a Sergeant Bluff home.
Anthony Holeyfield, 20, of Sioux City, entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. His trial was set for July 1.
He and two others are charged with possessing and selling firearms stolen from a Sergeant Bluff residence.
Antwon Holeyfield, 22, and Moses Strickland Jr., 21, both of Sioux City, are charged with conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Strickland also faces a charge of possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person. Both have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to stand trial July 1.
According to court documents, the three broke into the house with an axe on Nov. 26 and took 10 firearms -- five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns.
Between Nov. 26 and Feb. 16, the three sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois, court documents said.