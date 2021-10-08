 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to having sex with 11-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.

Juan Hernandez mugshot

Hernandez

Juan Hernandez, 43, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and lascivious acts with a child.

According to court documents, Hernandez had sex with the girl on two occasions between July 18 and Sept. 4 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Douglas Street. During an interview with police, Hernandez admitted to having sex and other sexual contact with the girl, court documents said.

