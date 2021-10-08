Sioux City man pleads not guilty to having sex with 11-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.
Juan Hernandez, 43, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and lascivious acts with a child.
According to court documents, Hernandez had sex with the girl on two occasions between July 18 and Sept. 4 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Douglas Street. During an interview with police, Hernandez admitted to having sex and other sexual contact with the girl, court documents said.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
