Sioux City man pleads not guilty to having sex with 11-year-old girl

Juan Hernandez, 43, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and lascivious acts with a child.

According to court documents, Hernandez had sex with the girl on two occasions between July 18 and Sept. 4 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Douglas Street. During an interview with police, Hernandez admitted to having sex and other sexual contact with the girl, court documents said.