Sioux City man pleads not guilty to having sex with 14-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Jesse Castro-Navarrette, 22, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Castro-Navarrette picked up the girl, whom he had met a few days earlier on social media, on Dec. 14 and took her to his home, where they had sex.
Castro-Navarrette also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal mischief in unrelated cases.
