SIOUX CITY -- A 25-year-old Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Alan Gurneau entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Gurneau admitted touching the girl, whom he considered his girlfriend, and leaving hickies on her on Sept. 25 while they were in his bedroom at his home in the 800 block of 34th Street. Gurneau also told police he had touched the girl about a month earlier.

