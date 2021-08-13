Sioux City man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, domestic abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of holding his girlfriend at knifepoint has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges.

Shaw-keem Goodman, 26, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse assault, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Goodman and the woman had gotten to an argument in a home on West Fourth Street on July 27, and Goodman forced her to leave the house at knifepoint and punched her in the face. Two bystanders attempted to intervene, but Goodman threatened them with the knife.

Goodman held the victim at knifepoint and would not let her leave, but she escaped after he passed out. Goodman woke up and fled before police arrived. Officers located him, chased him and arrested him and found marijuana in his possession. An officer involved in the chase fell and injured his ankle during the pursuit, court documents said.

