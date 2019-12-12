Sioux City man pleads not guilty to killing girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Thursday to causing the 2018 death of a 19-month-old girl who was in his care.

Tayvon Davis, 23, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

According to court documents, Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl while giving her a bath.

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other "intentionally inflicted injuries." Her death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple blunt-force injuries.