Sioux City man pleads not guilty to killing girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Thursday to causing the 2018 death of a 19-month-old girl who was in his care.
Tayvon Davis, 23, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.
Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.
According to court documents, Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl while giving her a bath.
An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other "intentionally inflicted injuries." Her death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple blunt-force injuries.
Davis lived with the girl's mother, and the girl was often left in his care. During that time, the girl suffered an elbow injury, frequently vomited, stopped walking and her development regressed, court documents said.
The autopsy revealed previous fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs, and the child's brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.
If found guilty, of first-degree Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The child endangerment charges both carry 50-year prison sentences.