Sioux City man pleads not guilty to passing fake $100 bills
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to spending or attempting to spend counterfeit $100 bills.

Lawrence Parmelee, 41, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to six counts of forgery.

According to court documents, he either passed or tried to pass the fake money from March 4 through April 4.

In each case, the Federal Reserve seal was erased from the bill because of Chinese writing that was placed on the seal. Part of Independence Hall was erased on the back of the bills because Chinese writing was on the side of the building pictured on the bills.

In most cases, Parmelee is accused of paying for merchandise with a counterfeit bill in order to receive cash back or using the fake money to buy prepaid debit cards. He's also accused of using a counterfeit bill to pay a portion of the cost to have his car towed from Bancroft, Nebraska, to Sioux City.

