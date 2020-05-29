Sioux City man pleads not guilty to passing fake $100 bills

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to spending or attempting to spend counterfeit $100 bills.
Lawrence Parmelee, 41, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to six counts of forgery.
According to court documents, he either passed or tried to pass the fake money from March 4 through April 4.
In each case, the Federal Reserve seal was erased from the bill because of Chinese writing that was placed on the seal. Part of Independence Hall was erased on the back of the bills because Chinese writing was on the side of the building pictured on the bills.
In most cases, Parmelee is accused of paying for merchandise with a counterfeit bill in order to receive cash back or using the fake money to buy prepaid debit cards. He's also accused of using a counterfeit bill to pay a portion of the cost to have his car towed from Bancroft, Nebraska, to Sioux City.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.