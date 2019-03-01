Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- One of two men accused of forcing their way into a Sioux City house and pistol whipping a man has pleaded not guilty.

Austin Rockwood, 19, of Sioux City, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Rockwood and Jamaal Ferguson saw the victim, who they have an ongoing disagreement with, and his friends enter a house in the 600 block of Center Street on Feb. 15.

Ferguson and Rockwood forced their way into the house and hit the victim with a firearm and kicked him in the head. The victim suffered injuries to his face, court documents said.

Ferguson, 19, is charged with first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for March 13.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court Reporter

Load comments