SIOUX CITY -- A second man has pleaded not guilty to forcing his way into a Sioux City house and pistol whipping another man.

Jamaal Ferguson, 19, of Sioux City, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Ferguson and Austin Rockwood saw the victim, who they have an ongoing disagreement with, and his friends enter a house in the 600 block of Center Street on Feb. 15.

Ferguson and Rockwood forced their way into the house and hit the victim with a firearm and kicked him in the head. The victim suffered injuries to his face, court documents said.

Rockwood, 19, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

