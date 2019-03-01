SIOUX CITY -- One of two men accused of forcing their way into a Sioux City house and pistol whipping a man has pleaded not guilty.
Austin Rockwood, 19, of Sioux City, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Rockwood and Jamaal Ferguson saw the victim, who they have an ongoing disagreement with, and his friends enter a house in the 600 block of Center Street on Feb. 15.
Ferguson and Rockwood forced their way into the house and hit the victim with a firearm and kicked him in the head. The victim suffered injuries to his face, court documents said.
Ferguson, 19, is charged with first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for March 13.