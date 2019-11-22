Sioux City man pleads not guilty to receiving illegal drugs through mail

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to receiving illegal drugs through the mail.

Monee Yodprasit, 42, on Thursday waived his personal appearance at his arraignment and entered a written plea to three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His trial was set for Jan. 6 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Yodprasit received 16 packages addressed to several aliases from June through October at his home in the 600 block of West Third Street. He was arrested Nov. 7 after officers executed a search warrant at his home and found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and two 9mm handguns.