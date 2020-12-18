Sioux City man pleads not guilty to recording sex acts with minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl and sending out videos of the two engaged in sex acts.
Mario Reyes, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor.
According to court documents, Reyes and the girl had been meeting since December 2019 at his home in the 1200 block of 21st Street and engaging in sexual activity. Reyes is accused of using his phone to record videos of the sex acts and sending approximately 16 videos to others. He also has sent photos of the two naked with one another and other photos of them engaged in a sex act.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.