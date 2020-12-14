 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to robbery
View Comments

Sioux City man pleads not guilty to robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to an armed robbery of a convenience store.

Franky Corral mugshot

Corral

Franky Corral, 24, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, Corral entered Select Mart, 623 14th St., at 10:52 a.m. on Nov. 28 with a shotgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk retreated to a back room, and Corral fled in a vehicle without getting any cash.

Sioux City police officers later arrested Corral and found the gun used in the robbery in his vehicle.

Sioux City man charged in Saturday morning armed robbery at convenience store
Teenagers charged in Sioux City burglary, robbery
Teen boy arrested for convenience store knife robbery in Sioux City
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News