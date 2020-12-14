Sioux City man pleads not guilty to robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to an armed robbery of a convenience store.
Franky Corral, 24, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree robbery.
According to court documents, Corral entered Select Mart, 623 14th St., at 10:52 a.m. on Nov. 28 with a shotgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk retreated to a back room, and Corral fled in a vehicle without getting any cash.
Sioux City police officers later arrested Corral and found the gun used in the robbery in his vehicle.
