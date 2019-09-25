SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to the armed robbery of a northside convenience store.
Noah Pineda, 20, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and possession of a short-barreled firearm.
Pineda is accused of robbing Sarg's Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive, on Sept. 11.
According to court documents, Pineda entered the store at about 6:05 p.m., pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave money to Pineda, who also took money from her purse before fleeing on foot.
Officers responding to the call located Pineda running into a nearby wooded area and apprehended him after a short chase.
Police recovered a loaded .22-caliber rifle they believe was used in the robbery. The money that was taken from the store also was recovered.