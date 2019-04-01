SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to his role in a 2016 beating that left the victim in a coma.
Benjamin Gallaugher, 23, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of willful injury.
Gallaugher is the sixth person charged in connection with the June 22, 2016, beating of Bradley Coan, then 22, of Waterbury, Nebraska, in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. Court documents show that a group of people punched and kicked Coan and beat him with metal pipes. Coan had to be induced into a coma because of serious brain injuries.
Police said the group beat Coan because he had jumped Gallaugher's brother Brody Dula earlier.
Five people have been sentenced in connection with the assault, including Gallaugher's brother, Jacob Gallaugher, who was sentenced in January to seven years in prison.