Sioux City man pleads not guilty to scamming victims of $6,700

Antonio Garcia, 37, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of commission of a specified unlawful activity, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft.

According to court documents, from July 2018 through October, Garcia collected deposits ranging from $500 to $2,500 from five people and never performed the promised services or returned the money.

Garcia is accused of accepting money to perform roof and electric work, then never doing it, from two separate victims. In two cases, court documents said, he collected deposits for rent for homes he did not have authority to rent and in a third case he accepted money to help facilitate the sale of a house he did not have authority to sell.