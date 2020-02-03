You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to selling stolen copper
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to selling stolen copper

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to selling copper that had been stolen from wind turbines near Marcus, Iowa.

Wiley Spencer, 23, entered his written plea Saturday in Cherokee County District Court to charges of money laundering and accessory after the fact.

According to court documents, Spencer sold copper at Compressed Steel in Sioux City on Oct. 14 in an attempt to conceal the identities of the two people suspected of stealing the copper.

Andrew Bock, 35, of Marcus, has pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County to stealing the copper and other materials valued at $7,390 from nine wind turbine sites on Oct. 12 or 13.

