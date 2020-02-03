Sioux City man pleads not guilty to selling stolen copper

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to selling copper that had been stolen from wind turbines near Marcus, Iowa.

Wiley Spencer, 23, entered his written plea Saturday in Cherokee County District Court to charges of money laundering and accessory after the fact.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, Spencer sold copper at Compressed Steel in Sioux City on Oct. 14 in an attempt to conceal the identities of the two people suspected of stealing the copper.

Andrew Bock, 35, of Marcus, has pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County to stealing the copper and other materials valued at $7,390 from nine wind turbine sites on Oct. 12 or 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.