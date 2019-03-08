SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to sending threatening text messages to a woman, including one that mentioned killing people.
Kory Irwin, 30, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to court documents, Irwin sent a series of text messages during a 75-minute period on Feb. 26 to a woman while she was at her workplace.
Police say that Irwin sent messages saying, "You ever want to rest and relax? Play (expletive) nice and maybe I will leave you alone," "I'm a 30 year old white male with nothing to lose," "You don't think I'm serious, I will (expletive) murder everyone around me," and finally, "I'll be eating your (expletive) heart after I rip it out of your chest."