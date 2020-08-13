Sioux City man pleads not guilty to setting several fires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to setting a series of grass fires along Interstate 29.

Howard Wanned, 45, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts of third-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson.

He had pleaded not guilty in a separate case on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree arson and single counts of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. His trial was scheduled for Dec. 8.

According to court documents, Wanned was located on July 22 walking from a fire along I-29 near Ravine Park Drive and South Lewis Boulevard and arrested. He is also suspected of setting other fires between the Floyd River and Ravine Park Drive.

The fires were set within a day after Wanned had bonded out of jail on his other arson charges.