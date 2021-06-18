 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a young girl.

Ernesto Canales mugshot

Canales

Ernesto Canales, 42, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Sioux City police received a sexual abuse report involving Canales on May 14. The victim, who is under age 10, had told interviewers at a child advocacy center in Lincoln, Nebraska, that Canales had touched her anus and vagina. The touching occurred sometime between Dec. 1 and May 1.

