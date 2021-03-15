 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman he met on a social media app.

Arjune Ahmed mugshot

Ahmed

Arjune Ahmed, 24, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Ahmed met the woman in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 on a social media app, and the two talked for several hours before he offered to meet her and take her to breakfast. Ahmed picked her up and drove around for some time. The woman repeatedly told Ahmed to take her home. Instead, he drove to a secluded location, where he is accused of grabbing the woman by the hair, leading her to a remote spot and sexually assaulting her.

Ahmed left the woman, and she was able to flag down a passerby, who called police. DNA evidence collected from the woman matched a sample collected from Ahmed, court documents said.

