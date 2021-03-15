Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

According to court documents, Ahmed met the woman in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 on a social media app, and the two talked for several hours before he offered to meet her and take her to breakfast. Ahmed picked her up and drove around for some time. The woman repeatedly told Ahmed to take her home. Instead, he drove to a secluded location, where he is accused of grabbing the woman by the hair, leading her to a remote spot and sexually assaulting her.