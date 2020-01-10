You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing girl
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Laureano Zurita-Lopez, 48, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Zurita-Lopez had sex and other forced sexual contact with the girl as many as five times from July through Dec. 1 at a Sioux City home.

Zurita-Lopez denied the allegations during an interview with police, court documents said.

Laureano Zurita-Lopez mugshot

Zurita-Lopez
