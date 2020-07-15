Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing girls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing two young girls over several years has pleaded not guilty.

Cesar Auyon, 55, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and single counts of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

According to court documents, Auyon initiated sexual contact with the first child when she was age 6 in November 2010. Auyon is accused of fondling the girl and showing her pornography. The abuse eventually included sexual contact with the girl when she was age 10 and sexual intercourse at age 13 in November 2017.

Auyon made the second girl, an 8-year-old who was friends with the first girl, watch pornography with him and the first girl beginning in September 2012. Court documents said that Auyon forced the girl to touch him, and he touched her numerous times over her clothing. The abuse continued until September 2013.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.