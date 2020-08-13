Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing girls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually abused two girls, one of them on several occasions during a three-year period.

Jose Contreras Mendoza, 50, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Contreras Mendoza touched and groped a girl who was under the age of 12 numerous times from approximately Aug. 13, 2013, to June 30, 2016, at a home in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. In most instances, Contreras Mendoza would grab the girl to sit on his lap, pull her pants down, cover up with a blanket and then touch her, court documents said.

The second girl, also under age 12 at the time, reported that Contreras Mendoza touched her in a similar way in a bedroom during a Christmas party in either 2013 or 2014.

The second girl told her mother about the touching earlier this year. The mother then called the other girl's mother, and the first girl disclosed that she, too, had been touched.

The families filed a police report, and the girls underwent forensic interviews at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center and wrote witness statements for police.

