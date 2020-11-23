Sioux City man pleads not guilty to shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to breaking into a home and shooting a man in the leg.

Cristian Morelos, 22, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

According to court documents, Morelos broke through a kitchen window at a home in the 800 block of Main Street at 3:38 a.m. on Nov. 1 armed with a handgun. Once inside, he went to a bedroom and fired several shots, one of them hitting a man in the right calf. Morelos then pistol-whipped the gunshot victim in the back of the head.

After the victim and another man ran from the house, Morelos punched and kicked a woman, who is the mother of their young son, in the face, court documents said. Morelos fled the home when another woman entered the room. He turned himself in to police on Nov. 12.

