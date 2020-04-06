You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stabbing another man during a fight inside a hotel room.

Jason Persons mugshot

Persons

Jason Persons, 41, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and carrying a concealed knife.

Police responded to the AmericInn, 4230 S. Lewis Blvd., early on March 19 after receiving a report of a stabbing. According to court documents, Persons and the victim got into a fight in a room at the hotel and Persons pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the victim in the leg and the side, causing serious injuries that included a cut femoral artery.

The victim was expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

