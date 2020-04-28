Sioux City man pleads not guilty to stabbing

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stabbing another man in the chest.
Bobby Spell, 20, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of willful injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Spell went to the man's home in the 100 block of 14th Street on April 18 and demanded that he return property Spell believed belonged to him. Spell became upset and broke out three windows on two cars belonging to the man, who then went outside armed with a small stick.
Spell pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, court documents said. The victim was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of what police called a serious injury.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.