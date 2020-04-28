You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to stabbing
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stabbing another man in the chest.

Bobby Spell mugshot

Spell

Bobby Spell, 20, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of willful injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to court documents, Spell went to the man's home in the 100 block of 14th Street on April 18 and demanded that he return property Spell believed belonged to him. Spell became upset and broke out three windows on two cars belonging to the man, who then went outside armed with a small stick.

Spell pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, court documents said. The victim was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of what police called a serious injury.

