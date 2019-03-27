LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man arrested after investigators found a large number of THC products in a barn on his mother's property has pleaded not guilty to drug charges.
Brady Burkhart, 25, entered his written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
According to court documents, Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 30,000 block of West Loop Road in rural Sioux City after receiving a 911 call from Burkhart's mother, who reported finding a large amount of THC in a barn on her property and believed her son, Burkhart, was involved.
A statement from the sheriff's office said that more than 450 THC oil cartridges and various THC concentrates were seized. The items are believed to have a retail value of more than $20,000.
When questioned by investigators, Burkhart denied any knowledge of the THC and gave them consent to search his phone, which contained a text from an individual who was asking to buy THC cartridges and/or wax, court documents said.