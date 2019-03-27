Try 3 months for $3
Burkhart

Burkhart

 Provided

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man arrested after investigators found a large number of THC products in a barn on his mother's property has pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

Brady Burkhart, 25, entered his written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

According to court documents, Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 30,000 block of West Loop Road in rural Sioux City after receiving a 911 call from Burkhart's mother, who reported finding a large amount of THC in a barn on her property and believed her son, Burkhart, was involved.

A statement from the sheriff's office said that more than 450 THC oil cartridges and various THC concentrates were seized. The items are believed to have a retail value of more than $20,000.

When questioned by investigators, Burkhart denied any knowledge of the THC and gave them consent to search his phone, which contained a text from an individual who was asking to buy THC cartridges and/or wax, court documents said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court Reporter

Load comments