Sioux City man pleads not guilty to theft of $59,000 from business
SIOUX CITY -- A former worker at a Sioux City manufacturer has pleaded not guilty to running a scheme in which he took more than $59,000 from the company.

Jenjer Gella, 28, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft. His trial was scheduled for Dec. 8.

According to court documents, Gella was a manager at Fratco, 1700 Riverside Blvd., a drainage product manufacturer, when he hired his girlfriend through Short Staff to work on the production line.

After two days, the girlfriend stopped working for the company, and Gella told Fratco that he had fired her. From Aug. 1, 2018, through Sept. 1, 2019, Gella continued to submit hours for payment to Short Staff for his girlfriend, though she no longer worked there. Fratco, through Short Staff, paid $59,343 in fraudulent wages to Gella's girlfriend, court documents said.

