Sioux City man pleads not guilty to threatening family with bat

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to breaking into a Sioux City home and threatening a family with a baseball bat.

John Reese, 39, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and assault while participating in a felony.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, Reese forced his way into a home in the 1200 block of Benton Avenue on June 17 by breaking doors. When confronted by the homeowner, Reese, who was making comments about the man's daughter, refused to leave and threatened the man with the bat. The man, his wife and daughter fled upstairs while calling 911.

Reese left, but forced his way inside the home a second time and was found by authorities inside the home and arrested while still in possession of the bat.

The case was delayed for several months while Reese was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.