Sioux City man pleads not guilty to trying to kill informant

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to trying to kill another man in retaliation for his cooperation with law enforcement officers.

Littlehawk Eagleelk, 36, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of attempted murder obstruction of justice by retaliating against an informant, damage to property obstruction of justice by retaliating against an informant and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, the man was sitting in the driver's side of a vehicle in the 600 block of 13th Street on March 22. Eagleelk approached the man, pulled out a shotgun and fired a shot that broke out the windshield in front of the driver, allegedly in retaliation for providing law enforcement with information about possible crimes.

Eagleelk was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with attempted murder and gun charges. They were dropped after he was indicted in federal court.

He was sentenced Jan. 26 in Woodbury County to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery for a March 22 home invasion in the 1200 block of Jones Street that took place hours before the shooting incident. The home invasion also was in retaliation for the shooting victim's cooperation with law enforcement, court documents said.

