Sioux City man pleads not guilty to trying to light bedroom on fire
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to trying to set fire to a bedroom in which a woman and her son were trying to hide from him.

Cedrick Lawson, 31, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault.

Cedrick Lawson mugshot

Lawson

According to court documents, Lawson was armed with a machete at a home in the 100 block of Bluff Street on Sept. 6 as he tried to enter an upstairs bedroom in which a woman and her son had barricaded themselves.

Lawson put the nozzle of a gasoline can through the partially open door and began to pour gas inside. He then tore a piece of paper from a notebook, lighted it and attempted to throw it into the bedroom to start a fire, court documents said.

Lawson left the house before police officers arrived and was arrested a short time later.

The woman had minor cuts on her hand from the machete.

