Sioux City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone at the time he struck a bicyclist who later died from his injuries.
Edy Guevara, 37, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and operating while intoxicated.
According to court documents, Guevara, had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time he struck Charles Fluharty on his bicycle on June 13 at the intersection of Wesley Parkway and Kansas Street. Guevara later told police he was texting on his phone at the time of the collision.
Fluharty, 64, of Sioux City, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, fractured rib and vertebra and a collapsed lung. He died on June 20 after he was removed from life support.