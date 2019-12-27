Sioux City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone at the time he struck a bicyclist who later died from his injuries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edy Guevara, 37, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and operating while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Guevara, had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time he struck Charles Fluharty on his bicycle on June 13 at the intersection of Wesley Parkway and Kansas Street. Guevara later told police he was texting on his phone at the time of the collision.

Fluharty, 64, of Sioux City, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, fractured rib and vertebra and a collapsed lung. He died on June 20 after he was removed from life support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.