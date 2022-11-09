Sioux City man, previously sentenced for domestic abuse, charged in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

SIOUX CITY — A convicted felon with two prior sentences for domestic abuse admitted to "sticking" his ex-girlfriend with a knife Monday at her Leeds home, according to court documents.

Faron Starr, 37, was taken into police custody at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a Sioux City hospital, where the victim was transported by ambulance the day before. He is charged in Woodbury County District Court with willful injury causing serious injury and second-degree burglary, both class C felonies, as well as going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault -- third or subsequent offense, and two counts of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon, all class D felonies. He is being held at the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

At 7:28 a.m. Monday, Sioux City police received a report of a stabbing at Leeds Food and Fuel. A woman ran into the business for help, after Starr, the father of her child, stabbed her at her residence in the 4500 block of Garfield Street, according to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court.

Before the stabbing, Starr and the woman had been arguing for several hours.

"The defendant armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim in the right thigh causing serious injury to her leg. The defendant also hit the victim with a brick in the left leg, punched her in the right eye causing bruising, and cut her right hand with the knife," the complaint stated.

The victim was able to leave the residence in her vehicle and drive to a gas station with Starr in the back seat. She ran into the store and attempted to hold the doors shut as an employee called 911.

"The defendant can be seen on security camera footage exiting the vehicle and coming up to the front door with a knife in his hands. He held the knife to his throat and then fled the area when he was unable to open the doors," the complaint stated.

Starr ran across Floyd Boulevard and entered the back door of a residence in the 4100 block of Tyler Street. He allegedly stole two firearms from the residence. The victim reported a Winchester SXP pro 12 gauge shotgun with a brown stock and a black Palmetto State Armory AR-15 rifle stolen, according to an application for a search warrant, which was filed Monday.

"A victim inside the residence saw a dark figure holding the stolen shotgun," the complaint stated.

Then, Starr left the residence and ran west. He hid the guns behind a residence in the 4200 block of Polk St., according to the complaint. He was arrested outside UnityPoint Health — St. Luke's Tuesday afternoon.

"During a post Miranda interview, the defendant admitted to 'sticking' the victim with a knife," the complaint stated.

According to Woodbury County Court filings, Starr pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault without intent causing injury in August 2004. He was sentenced to two days in jail. Then, in September 2004, he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault with intent. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, 358 days of which were suspended, and one year of probation.

Starr has prior felony convictions for second-degree burglary in August 2010 and escape from custody in 2017. He pleaded guilty in both cases.