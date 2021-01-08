Sioux City man ruled competent to stand trial for killing mother

With Neary's ruling, legal proceedings in the case were reinstated. Neary had suspended them on Oct. 30 after First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell requested that Belk be examined by Thomas.

A trial date will be set after a yet-to-be-scheduled status hearing that will take place in about a month.

Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of injuring his sister.

Public defender Drew Munger filed notice in September that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses. Neary's ruling Friday found that Belk understands what he's charged with and can stand trial, but it does not address the defenses raised in the motion.

Campbell has challenged Belk's insanity and diminished responsibility defenses.

According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his 28-year-old sister in the shoulder.