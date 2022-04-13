Sioux City man sent to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison on a gun charge.
Criston Nunez-Morris, 21, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Friday to 25 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nunez-Morris possessed two stolen guns and ammunition. He admitted to authorities that he had the guns because he was trafficking drugs. When he was arrested, Nunez-Morris possessed cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy and a digital scale.
