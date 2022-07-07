 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced for biting officer

OMAHA -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting and biting a police officer in Winnebago, Nebraska.

Darnell Smith, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to assault on an officer with physical contact. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison, and his sentence will be served after he completes a 15-year Iowa prison sentence for Woodbury County drug convictions.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Smith assaulted a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer on July 22 after the officer woke him and Joshua Medina, who were found sleeping in a running vehicle at a Winnebago gas station. The officer observed that both men appeared to be intoxicated, and they fought with the officer over control to the vehicle's keys. Smith struck and bit the officer, who deployed his Taser, but Smith was able to drive away.

Medina is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

