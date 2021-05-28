 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced for embezzlement from Winnebago Tribe
SIOUX CITY -- The former general manager of a Ho-Chunk Inc.-owned construction company was sentenced Friday to one month in prison for his role in rebate and fraudulent invoice schemes and stealing items belonging to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

In addition to the prison term, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand ordered Jason Ehlers, 48, of Sioux City, to pay a $10,000 fine.

Ehlers pleaded guilty in December to one count of embezzlement and theft from Indian tribal organizations.

From June 2017 through February 2019, while general manager of BluStone Homes, a regional home-building company owned by Ho-Chunk Inc., he stole and embezzled at least $22,432 from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. He used his position to divert rebates of more than $11,000 due to BluStone to his personal bank account. He also prepared fraudulent invoices totaling more than $5,700 for BluStone that instead were for his own personal projects and took BluStone supplies and installed them in properties he owned.

Ehlers will be on two years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

