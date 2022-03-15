Sioux City man sentenced for selling misbranded drugs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City advertising business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison for selling thousands of doses of erectile dysfunction drugs that were not approved for sale in the United States.

David Kempema, 61, owner of Canned Ads, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of introduction into interstate commerce of misbranded drugs with intent to defraud.

From Feb. 14, 2014, through Dec. 5, 2018, Kempema advertised and sold All Natural Male and other dietary supplements that contained new drugs containing the active drug ingredients found in Viagra and Cialis. When he received orders for All Natural Male and other supplements, Kempema would provide the customer with erectile dysfunction drugs that have not received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for lawful use in the United States.

Court documents say Kempema obtained the drugs from India and/or Germany and obtained or attempted to obtain 4,059 pills for resale.

He was convicted of a similar crime in 2011 and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay $23,723 in restitution.

