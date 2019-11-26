You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man sentenced on federal weapons charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced to one month in federal prison Tuesday, after previously pleading guilty in court to giving a gun and ammunition to a felon.

Troy Cooke, 47, a part-time bounty hunter, entered his plea in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of transferring a firearm and ammunition to a felon.

Cooke faced a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A release said evidence showed revealed Cooke allowed felons access to his guns and, on one occasion, actually gave a felon a gun as collateral on a debt.

Cooke admitted he gave an IAC Billerica Model 1911-A1 handgun and ammunition to another man whom he knew had been convicted in the past.

