Sioux City man sentenced on federal weapons charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced to one month in federal prison Tuesday, after previously pleading guilty in court to giving a gun and ammunition to a felon.

Troy Cooke, 47, a part-time bounty hunter, entered his plea in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of transferring a firearm and ammunition to a felon.

Cooke faced a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A release said evidence showed revealed Cooke allowed felons access to his guns and, on one occasion, actually gave a felon a gun as collateral on a debt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cooke admitted he gave an IAC Billerica Model 1911-A1 handgun and ammunition to another man whom he knew had been convicted in the past.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.