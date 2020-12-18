Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years' federal prison for tri-state meth distribution

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who distributed vast quantities of methamphetamine in and around the tri-state area in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison.
Tyler Hugh Clark, 39, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Iowa.
In a plea agreement, Clark admitted that between January 2018 and July 30, 2019, he conspired and participated in the distribution of 500 grams or more of pure methamphetamine in and around the tri-state area. Clark was also in possession a firearm to protect himself and his drug business, and to further his participation in the methamphetamine conspiracy.
Sometime in January or early February of 2019, Clark began getting meth from Omaha for resale in and around Sioux City. Each week for five months, he obtained roughly two pounds of meth, until his source was arrested.
After that, he found a new source and received about three more pounds of meth to sell. He had more than half a pound of meth on his motorcycle when he was arrested in July 2019.
Clark was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 120 months’ imprisonment, including 60 months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and 60 months for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Clark is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. Also involved in this investigation were the Sergeant Bluff Police Department and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.