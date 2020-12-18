Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years' federal prison for tri-state meth distribution

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who distributed vast quantities of methamphetamine in and around the tri-state area in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison.

Tyler Hugh Clark, 39, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Iowa.

In a plea agreement, Clark admitted that between January 2018 and July 30, 2019, he conspired and participated in the distribution of 500 grams or more of pure methamphetamine in and around the tri-state area. Clark was also in possession a firearm to protect himself and his drug business, and to further his participation in the methamphetamine conspiracy.

Sometime in January or early February of 2019, Clark began getting meth from Omaha for resale in and around Sioux City. Each week for five months, he obtained roughly two pounds of meth, until his source was arrested.

After that, he found a new source and received about three more pounds of meth to sell. He had more than half a pound of meth on his motorcycle when he was arrested in July 2019.