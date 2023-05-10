SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for the gunpoint robbery of another man inside a Sioux City home.

Asa Starr, 19, had pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary, which were amended from first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement.

Starr broke into a home at 6004 Morningside Ave. on Nov. 15, 2020, and threatened the occupant with a gun before stealing televisions and a video game system.

Starr still faces charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm for the June 27 gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a Sioux City convenience store. He's scheduled to stand trial in October.