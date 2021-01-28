Sioux City man sentenced to 11 prison for fatally striking cyclist

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone at the time he struck a bicyclist who later died has been sentenced to prison.
Edy Guevara, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and operating while intoxicated.
Following a sentence agreed to in a plea agreement between the defense and prosecution, District Judge Zachary Hindman sentenced Guevara to 11 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence, was dismissed. The vehicular homicide charge to which Guevara pleaded guilty is a Class C felony that in punishable by 10 years in prison. Guevara also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of his victim, Charles Fluharty.
Guevara struck Fluharty on his bicycle on June 13, 2019, at the intersection of Wesley Parkway and Kansas Street. Fluharty, 64, of Sioux City, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, fractured rib and vertebra and a collapsed lung. He died a week later after he was removed from life support.
Video surveillance footage obtained from the nearby Hard Rock Hotel & Casino showed Guevara driving north on Wesley Parkway in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he turned left at the Kansas Street intersection and struck Fluharty, who was crossing Wesley on his bicycle. Guevara accelerated up the hill on Kansas Street, dragging Fluharty an estimated 66 feet before stopping his pickup, court documents said. Video showed that Guevara had a green light with a yield to traffic on his left turn.
A preliminary breath test showed Guevara's blood-alcohol content at 0.072 percent, just below the legal limit of 0.08 percent. According to court documents, Guevara told officers he drank two beers earlier in the day, had smoked marijuana the previous night to help with his migraine headaches and had used cocaine two or three weeks earlier. He told officers he did not see Fluharty because he was texting on his phone.
Blood and urine samples collected from Guevara showed the presence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in his system.